First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

MYFW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYFW

First Western Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Western Financial

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 16,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $415,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 756,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,456,717.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 325,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.