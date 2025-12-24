Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.2333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.10 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clover Health Investments and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clover Health Investments

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.87.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $496.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.