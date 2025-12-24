Analysts Set Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday.

Innventure Stock Performance

INV stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Innventure has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $269.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.The business had revenue of ($5.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Stewart Scott sold 452,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $2,322,186.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,965,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,711.63. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 266,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $1,414,408.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 907,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,177.18. The trade was a 22.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,786 shares of company stock worth $244,245 and have sold 3,901,587 shares worth $16,085,322. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innventure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Innventure by 937.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 2,778,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innventure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Innventure in the second quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innventure by 276.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 380,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 279,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innventure by 60.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

