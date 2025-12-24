EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 and last traded at GBX 0.07. Approximately 39,111,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 685% from the average daily volume of 4,979,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

EQTEC Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a market cap of £475,224.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Get EQTEC alerts:

EQTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW. Commercial plants have been built and are operated using EQTEC’s technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.