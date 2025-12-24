Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Michelin to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michelin in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Michelin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Michelin currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Michelin Stock Performance

Michelin Company Profile

MGDDY stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Michelin has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Michelin (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

