Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSBI

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $462.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.79%.

Midland States Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, EVP Jeremy Andrew Jameson purchased 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,028.62. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,758.28. This represents a 9.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Edward Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $89,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,464.06. This trade represents a 21.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,098 shares of company stock worth $197,324. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 391,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 196,555 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.