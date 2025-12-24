Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,957 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $464,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,914,000 after acquiring an additional 857,210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,976,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $4,012,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,780. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,615. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $292.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $311.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

