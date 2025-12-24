Lind Value II ApS Has $16.60 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Lind Value II ApS boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,919 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 6.3% of Lind Value II ApS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lind Value II ApS’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NVO opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $93.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 32.76%.The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.