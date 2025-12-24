Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 target price on Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 143.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,685,000 after purchasing an additional 701,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,779,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 1,093.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after buying an additional 335,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ingredion by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 288,201 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,655,000 after acquiring an additional 238,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.