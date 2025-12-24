Lind Value II ApS Invests $571,000 in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. lululemon athletica accounts for 0.2% of Lind Value II ApS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.1% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 6.4% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.86.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.