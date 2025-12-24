Plancorp LLC Trims Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Plancorp LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $68,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.78.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

