Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

