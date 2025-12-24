Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX is Plancorp LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Plancorp LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,052,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.0% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $127,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

