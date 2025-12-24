Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 12, with a volume of 195754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8%

The firm has a market cap of £664.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.51.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.