Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 43.3% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,606,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. CICC Research raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,155.36.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,070.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $971.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $835.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

