American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) Releases Earnings Results

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $60.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter. American Overseas Group had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.15%.

American Overseas Group Price Performance

AOREF opened at $1,300.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.60. American Overseas Group has a fifty-two week low of $335.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,261.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.38.

American Overseas Group Company Profile

American Overseas Group Limited is a Bermuda-based holding company focused on the insurance sector. The company’s principal activities involve underwriting life and credit protection insurance products, including policies designed to cover outstanding mortgage balances and consumer loan obligations in the event of death or disability.

Operations are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries, which write and administer contracts across multiple regions. While specific geographic breakdowns are limited, the group maintains a presence in key markets in North America and Europe, leveraging its Hamilton headquarters to support policy issuance and claims handling.

Since its establishment in the mid-20th century, American Overseas Group has specialized in credit-related life insurance solutions.

