Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

MPLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Maplight Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

MPLT opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Maplight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

