Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of PDM opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Piedmont Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company’s portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company’s operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

