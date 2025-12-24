Kelly Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after purchasing an additional 907,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

