Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,878 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 158.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,805 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after buying an additional 20,481,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,094 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,762,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,001,000 after acquiring an additional 192,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

