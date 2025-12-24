Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Stock Position Increased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 240,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

