Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Aon plc $AON

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 6.1% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in AON by 346.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of AON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.18.

AON Trading Up 0.1%

AON opened at $355.90 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Featured Articles

