Summit Financial Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 251,254 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 251,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,518,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,179 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 976.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

