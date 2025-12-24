Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 182.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $280.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.04. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

