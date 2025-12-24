TABR Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

TABR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 253,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PULS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

