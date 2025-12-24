Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2329 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 16.4% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EVSD opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,875,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

