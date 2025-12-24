Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Shares Acquired by Scratch Capital LLC

Scratch Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF makes up 2.2% of Scratch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,237,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,458,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 7,158.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,934 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,768,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,627,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

