Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (TARK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 14.5628 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,745.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Trading Down 23.3%
Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.
About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
- Trump Did WHAT??
Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.