Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (TARK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 14.5628 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,745.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Trading Down 23.3%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. TARK was launched on May 2, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

