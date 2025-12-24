Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0554 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 76.9% increase from Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of -0.75. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

The Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the lowest volatility stocks from the Nasdaq-100. QQLV was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

