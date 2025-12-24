Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJX) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on December 26th

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2683 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJX opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
