Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJX) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on December 26th

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2683 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJX opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds that are rated BB+ from S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or a maximum credit rating of Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2033. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2033 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

