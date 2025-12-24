Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Purchased by Scratch Capital LLC

Scratch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,224,000 after buying an additional 1,229,236 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,646,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,535,000 after acquiring an additional 391,777 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,597,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,850,000 after acquiring an additional 630,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,559,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 812,145 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

