ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Jagdeep Ca Singh Sells 4,832 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $33,775.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,142.73. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $168.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.88). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The business had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS kept a Neutral rating on CHPT, signaling no upgrade catalyst from that firm and limiting upside momentum. UBS maintains CHPT neutral
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/idea coverage still includes CHPT among EV names positioned to benefit from electrification, which provides thematic support but not immediate stock upside. Zacks EV list
- Negative Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target for CHPT to $9 (from $12), cutting analyst upside and likely pressuring sentiment. UBS price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital reduced its price target (from $10 to $9) and kept a Sector Perform rating, another sign of limited near?term upside from sell?side coverage. RBC price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were filed on Dec 23: CFO Mansi Khetani (~3,943 shares), General Counsel Eric Batill (~2,976 shares), Jagdeep Ca Singh (~4,832 shares) and John David Vice (~919 shares). Large, clustered insider selling can be viewed negatively by investors even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. (SEC filings available in each Form 4). Example SEC filing (CFO)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 368,418 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that designs, develops and markets charging hardware, software and services. The company’s portfolio includes Level 2 AC charging stations for residential, commercial and fleet applications, as well as DC fast charging systems suited for retail, hospitality and public use. ChargePoint’s integrated platform enables site hosts to manage charging infrastructure through cloud-based monitoring, analytics and billing tools, while EV drivers access and control charging sessions via a mobile app or RFID card.
Since its founding in 2007 and headquarters in Campbell, California, ChargePoint has built one of the largest open EV charging networks in the world.
