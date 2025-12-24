Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) President Douglas Reynolds Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) President Douglas Reynolds bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 1,468,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,322.65. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $130.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several research firms have commented on ESOA. Wall Street Zen cut Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 137.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America, Inc (NASDAQ: ESOA) is a provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy producers, pipeline operators, and landowners across North America. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes compression systems tailored to meet the needs of natural gas gathering, processing and transmission applications. Its offerings include the sale, lease, and repair of both new and reconditioned compression units, as well as aftermarket parts and field services that support ongoing system performance and reliability.

In addition to core compression services, Energy Services of America delivers turnkey solutions for pipeline operators and gas processors.

