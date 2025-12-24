Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 19.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) rose 19.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.27. Approximately 8,999,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,626,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It also has an option agreement with Oxilio Ltd. for NXP001 for oncology indications.

