Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $48,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,073,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,626.56. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $47,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $45,525.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $47,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $47,925.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $46,950.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $48,225.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $41,750.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $43,675.00.

Shares of RKT opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.47 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 304.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 270,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,102,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 37.6% in the second quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

