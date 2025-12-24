HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 19,687 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $485.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.71, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

