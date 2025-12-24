Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $523.72 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 55.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $523,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA opened at $485.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.71, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.87.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
More Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Autonomy/FSD progress: drivers and rivals praised Tesla’s latest Full Self?Driving (Supervised) update (v14.2.2), supporting the company’s longer?term robotaxi/AI narrative that’s lifting valuation expectations. Tesla’s New FSD Software Earns Solid Praise from Drivers and Competitors
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout toward $500: the stock recently printed fresh highs and is trading around a key psychological level; analysts argue that a sustained close above $500 would flip resistance into support and likely attract more momentum buyers. Tesla Is Knocking on $500 Again—Here’s What It Means For January
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price?target lifts: Canaccord bumped its price target to $551 with a Buy rating and several other brokers (Deutsche Bank, Wedbush, Mizuho) have reiterated bullish targets — reinforcing buy?side conviction into year?end. Canaccord Adjusts Price Target on Tesla to $551 From $482
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win for CEO boosts sentiment: the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation package, which earlier sparked rallies and reinforced CEO alignment with equity holders. That ruling helped lift sentiment into recent trading sessions. Stock Market Today: Tesla Shares Jump After Court Reinstates Elon Musk Pay Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals: some firms raised price targets but flagged autonomy?driven volatility or kept cautious ratings — expect continued headline?driven swings rather than a steady trend. Truist Flags Autonomous Driving Volatility Despite Higher Tesla Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Social/market buzz: chatter on Cybertruck pricing, robotaxi timelines and heavy options activity is keeping TSLA in focus — fuels momentum but increases short?term noise. Tesla Stock Opinions on Cybertruck Pricing and Robotaxi Developments
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and trading flows are elevated: heightened options interest can amplify intraday moves; monitor volume/put?call skew if you trade volatility. Tesla’s Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Delivery and demand risk: a five?star analyst warns Tesla may miss Q4 delivery targets and Canaccord also trimmed Q4 delivery estimates — near?term delivery misses would be a clear negative catalyst. Five?Star Analyst Says Tesla Likely to Miss Q4 Delivery Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Sales slowdown in key markets: reports show November European sales fell and BYD is gaining share — sustained share losses could pressure margins and growth expectations. Elon Musk?Led Tesla’s European Decline Continues With November Sales Down Almost 12%
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/safety scrutiny: new reporting says Musk was warned years ago about electric door?handle risks; regulators are now probing door failures — any recall or enforcement action would be costly and damaging to sentiment. Musk warned years ago about Tesla door handle safety risks: report
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish warnings and notable selling: at least one analyst reiterates a deep downside scenario (large implied drop), and ARK/Cathie Wood have trimmed TSLA exposure — these headlines can amplify downside if delivery or regulatory issues emerge. ‘Sell’ TSLA Stock Now? Analyst Predicts 50% Plunge in 2026
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Trump Did WHAT??
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.