Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $523.72 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 55.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $523,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $485.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.71, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.