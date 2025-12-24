Brokerages Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target at $7.03

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.0333.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMEO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

Vimeo stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.70 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Vimeo had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%.The firm had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vimeo in the third quarter valued at $46,574,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,484,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after buying an additional 4,488,607 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $15,363,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 52.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,910,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth about $17,388,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) operates a global video platform that offers hosting, sharing, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions tailored to creators, businesses and organizations. The company’s core offerings include video hosting and delivery, live streaming, video editing and collaboration tools, and detailed analytics to help customers optimize engagement and monetization strategies. Vimeo’s platform is designed to support a range of use cases—from individual creators publishing on-demand content to enterprises running high-volume video campaigns and subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) services.

In addition to its foundational hosting services, Vimeo provides a suite of workflow tools that enable users to customize video players, integrate calls-to-action, manage viewer permissions, and host pay-per-view or subscription channels.

