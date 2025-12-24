Global Commercial Business (GCB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Thousand

Global Commercial Business (GCB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Global Commercial Business token can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Commercial Business has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $7.41 thousand worth of Global Commercial Business was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Commercial Business has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Commercial Business alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87,777.72 or 0.99729621 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,917.18 or 0.99672906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Global Commercial Business Profile

Global Commercial Business was first traded on June 10th, 2024. Global Commercial Business’ total supply is 1,201,844,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,689,492 tokens. Global Commercial Business’ official Twitter account is @gcbglobal. The official website for Global Commercial Business is www.gcbex.com.

Buying and Selling Global Commercial Business

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Commercial Business (GCB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Global Commercial Business has a current supply of 1,201,844,746.37408743. The last known price of Global Commercial Business is 0.02695474 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,409.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gcbex.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Commercial Business directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Commercial Business should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Commercial Business using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Commercial Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Commercial Business and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.