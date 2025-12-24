Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.3167.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,992,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 968,225 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 619.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 725,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 625,053 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.50 and a beta of 2.27. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.03 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

