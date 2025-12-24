Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.72 Million

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Polyhedra Network has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyhedra Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polyhedra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,777.72 or 0.99729621 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,917.18 or 0.99672906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polyhedra Network

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,555,555 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official website is polyhedra.network.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 433,114,934.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.03613678 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $2,469,874.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyhedra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyhedra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyhedra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyhedra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.