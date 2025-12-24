Staika (STIK) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Staika (STIK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Staika has a market capitalization of $21.92 million and $125.84 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Staika has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Staika token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Staika alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87,777.72 or 0.99729621 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,917.18 or 0.99672906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika’s genesis date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official website is staika.io. The official message board for Staika is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,872.75434939 with 134,280,272.75434939 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.61033166 USD and is up 18.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $151,484.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staika should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.