Horizon Technology Finance Corporation $HRZN is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,303 shares during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance accounts for approximately 2.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $73,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.6% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 177,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HRZN. Wall Street Zen raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.9%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -197.01%.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides private credit solutions to venture capital and private equity-backed technology, life science and healthcare companies. The firm targets companies at various stages of development, offering secured debt financing structures such as first?lien and second?lien loans, as well as equity co?investment opportunities in select portfolio companies.

Horizon Technology Finance’s investment strategy emphasizes deployment of capital in U.S.?based enterprises with proven technology, strong management teams and clear paths to growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.