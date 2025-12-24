InterDigital FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $13.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.53. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDCC. Roth Capital upped their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.2%

IDCC opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.75. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $169.58 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.54.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $413,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,765. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,122 shares in the company, valued at $22,016,445.76. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,466 shares of company stock worth $2,642,279. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting InterDigital

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks slightly raised its FY?2025 and Q4?2025 estimates (FY?2025 to $13.59 from $13.53; Q4?2025 to $1.21 from $1.15), a modest positive signal for the current year outlook.

Zacks slightly raised its FY?2025 and Q4?2025 estimates (FY?2025 to $13.59 from $13.53; Q4?2025 to $1.21 from $1.15), a modest positive signal for the current year outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research retained a “Hold” rating across its reports; the firm continues to publish detailed quarterly and multi?year model adjustments rather than changing its overall recommendation.

Zacks Research retained a “Hold” rating across its reports; the firm continues to publish detailed quarterly and multi?year model adjustments rather than changing its overall recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple forward estimates — including FY?2026 (to $7.39 from $7.58) and FY?2027 (to $7.94 from $8.20) and several quarterly EPS forecasts — signaling weaker expected earnings in 2026–2027 and reducing valuation upside.

Zacks cut multiple forward estimates — including FY?2026 (to $7.39 from $7.58) and FY?2027 (to $7.94 from $8.20) and several quarterly EPS forecasts — signaling weaker expected earnings in 2026–2027 and reducing valuation upside. Negative Sentiment: Broad downgrades to quarterly forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 across 2026–2027) suggest Zacks expects slower royalty/licensing or margin trends than previously modeled; multiple sequential estimate reductions typically pressure sentiment and the stock multiple.

Broad downgrades to quarterly forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 across 2026–2027) suggest Zacks expects slower royalty/licensing or margin trends than previously modeled; multiple sequential estimate reductions typically pressure sentiment and the stock multiple. Negative Sentiment: Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares at an average $331 on Dec. 23 (SEC filing). Insider selling can be read as a negative signal by investors focused on insider activity. SEC Form 4

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Featured Stories

