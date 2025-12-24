Analysts Set Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target at $22.40

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $357.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Delcath Systems had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 11,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $98,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 330,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,014.02. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 279,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,119,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company’s core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

