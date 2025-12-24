Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives $7.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.1250.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 0.2%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CTOS opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.28. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $482.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.12 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.