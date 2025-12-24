Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William Waddill Sells 8,367 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director William Waddill sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $566,027.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,486.95. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company-scheduled investor activity in January could be a near-term catalyst: a KOL webinar on Jan 6 that will feature interim clinical data for obesity programs ARO?INHBE and ARO?ALK7, plus a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan 12. Favorable interim data or a well-received JPM presentation could boost sentiment. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming January 2026 Events

Company-scheduled investor activity in January could be a near-term catalyst: a KOL webinar on Jan 6 that will feature interim clinical data for obesity programs ARO?INHBE and ARO?ALK7, plus a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan 12. Favorable interim data or a well-received JPM presentation could boost sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity is below the stock’s average volume today, which can mute short-term moves; fundamental balance-sheet metrics remain strong (high current/quick ratios). No corporate guidance or major deals were announced.

Trading activity is below the stock’s average volume today, which can mute short-term moves; fundamental balance-sheet metrics remain strong (high current/quick ratios). No corporate guidance or major deals were announced. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares in late December — including CEO Christopher Anzalone and several directors — disclosed in SEC filings and covered by press. Insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors even though the CEO retains a very large position (millions of shares) and reported reductions were small percentage changes in holdings. See SEC filings and press coverage for details. CEO Form 4 Director Form 4 Director Form 4 Director Form 4 Press: Insider Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.