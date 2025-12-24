XPIN Network (XPIN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.14 Million

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One XPIN Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XPIN Network has a market cap of $44.14 million and $11.29 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XPIN Network has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,777.72 or 0.99729621 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,917.18 or 0.99672906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XPIN Network’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,959,227 tokens. XPIN Network’s official message board is xpinnetwork.medium.com. The official website for XPIN Network is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,682,200,757 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00263837 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $12,057,852.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPIN Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XPIN Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

