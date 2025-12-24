Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $445.40 Million

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Wrapped XTZ token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped XTZ has a market capitalization of $445.40 million and approximately $25.68 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XTZ alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,777.72 or 0.99729621 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,917.18 or 0.99672906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XTZ

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The official website for Wrapped XTZ is www.tezos.com. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.43483151 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $34,555.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XTZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XTZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.