SOON Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (SOON)

SOON (SOON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One SOON token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOON has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. SOON has a market cap of $149.78 million and $11.92 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87,777.72 or 0.99729621 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,917.18 or 0.99672906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SOON

SOON launched on May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 984,120,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,028,993 tokens. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm. The official website for SOON is soo.network. The official message board for SOON is medium.com/@soon_svm.

Buying and Selling SOON

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 984,120,489.517795 with 295,749,698.0802387 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.3938876 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $14,097,363.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

